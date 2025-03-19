Gail Fire grows to 100 acres and spurs evacuations

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — A rapidly-growing wildfire east of Cloudcroft is spurring the evacuation of a handful of homes along Highway 82 Tuesday night.

The Gail Fire has grown to an estimated 100 acres and is located north of the main road that connects Cloudcroft to Mayhill. Evacuations have been ordered between mile markers 31 and 33, per the Cloudcroft Fire Department.

Cloudcroft High School has been designated as the primary evacuation point.

Stayed tuned to KOB 4 News for further updates.