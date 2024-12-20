Gas prices are on average lower in New Mexico this Christmas

By KOB

Drivers in New Mexico are paying less on average for gas than what drivers nationwide are paying.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gas prices in New Mexico are on average lower this year for Christmas than they were last year, according to data from AAA.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Mexico is $2.86 a gallon, down from $2.92 this time last year.

Here is how the average price in New Mexico compares to the average in nearby states and nationwide:

  • Texas: $2.67
  • New Mexico: $2.86
  • Colorado $2.96
  • US: $3.04
  • Arizona: $3.10
  • Nevada: $3.59

Drivers in Farmington are paying much less compared to this time last year. The average this time last year was $3.68 a gallon, compared to $2.96 now.

The average price in Santa Fe is down just a penny from last year, now averaging $2.81. The Albuquerque average is $2.84, compared to $2.80 this time last year.