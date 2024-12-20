Gas prices are on average lower in New Mexico this Christmas

Drivers in New Mexico are paying less on average for gas than what drivers nationwide are paying.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gas prices in New Mexico are on average lower this year for Christmas than they were last year, according to data from AAA.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Mexico is $2.86 a gallon, down from $2.92 this time last year.

Here is how the average price in New Mexico compares to the average in nearby states and nationwide:

Texas: $2.67

New Mexico: $2.86

Colorado $2.96

US: $3.04

Arizona: $3.10

Nevada: $3.59

Drivers in Farmington are paying much less compared to this time last year. The average this time last year was $3.68 a gallon, compared to $2.96 now.

The average price in Santa Fe is down just a penny from last year, now averaging $2.81. The Albuquerque average is $2.84, compared to $2.80 this time last year.