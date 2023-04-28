Gathering of Nations happening now through April 29

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Gathering of Nations is one of the largest powwows in the world and it’s happening now through April 29 in Albuquerque.

Gathering of Nations kicked off Thursday at 7 p.m. at the convention center with the Ms. Indian World Traditional Talent Presentations.

The festivities move to Expo New Mexico at the state fairgrounds Friday. Gates open to the public at 10 a.m., with market vendors and a food court open, with musical performances at Tingley.

Among the festivities happening Friday are dancing events, music performances and much more.

One of the music performances is the “Rocking the Blues Night” Friday at 6 p.m. There will also be a “Funky Reggae Night and Concert” Saturday at 6 p.m. Each performance will take place at Stage 49.

Finally, Miss Indian World will be crowned Saturday at an event, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Expo NM.

The powwow will attract people from all over North America and the world. Diana Castillo went to Expo New Mexico to talk to organizers about what all to expect.