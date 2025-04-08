Governor authorizes deployment of National Guard to support APD

The Office of the Governor announced via press release Tuesday afternoon that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has authorized the deployment of New Mexico National Guard personnel to support the Albuquerque Police Department.

This move comes due to “ongoing public safety challenges in the city, particularly along the Central Avenue corridor and other specific areas,” the release stated. APD Chief Harold Medina had sent a letter to the governor asking for support, and Executive Order 80 has now been issued.

“The safety of New Mexicans is my top priority,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in the release. “By deploying our National Guard to support APD with essential duties, we’re ensuring that trained police officers can focus on what they do best — keeping our communities safe. This partnership represents our commitment to addressing the fentanyl crisis and juvenile crime with every resource at our disposal.”

The deployment will come in mid-May, with 60 to 70 National Guard personnel dispatched to Albuquerque. Training for these personnel is already underway, the release said, supervised by the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security, Department of Public Safety, State Police and APD.

The goal of this initiative is “to improve public safety and quality of life for Albuquerque residents by addressing immediate needs while working toward long-term solutions to the city’s most pressing public safety challenges.”

National Guard personnel will assist APD in multiple areas, including scene security and traffic control at critical incidents, medical assistance and humanitarian efforts along Central, Prisoner Transport Unit assistance, transit security enhancement, Metro Court security support, aviation/Sunport security assistance, Shield Unit case preparation support and APD Drone Program operational assistance.

