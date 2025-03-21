Governor gets bill to limit cellphone use in New Mexico schools

SANTA FE, N.M. — A bill to limit the use of cellphones in New Mexico schools and incentivize districts to institute policies is headed to the governor’s desk.

New Mexico Senate Bill 11 is called the anti-distraction policy in schools. It puts aside $10 million to incentivize school districts to come up with its own policies to limit cellphone use in the classroom. That $10 million would then be used for things like cellphone lockers or pouches.

Republican state Sen. Crystal Brantley, of Elephant Butte, introduced the bill. After passing the Senate, it passed the New Mexico House of Representatives in a 59-4 vote Thursday night.

Brantley said part of her motivation for the bill was her two teenage daughters. She said the average teen is on their phone for more than five hours per day and she suspects it is higher. She added this is about improving academic performance and also children’s mental health.

“This is an incredible moment for New Mexico’s education system,” Brantley said. “For far too long, our teachers have been on the front lines of a fight they didn’t sign up for – trying to keep students focused while competing with phones and social media. SB 11 gives them the tools and support they need, and it shows our kids that their education comes first. I urge the governor to sign this bill without delay. Our teachers and students have waited long enough.”

Other states have already taken action requiring schools to ban cell phones in the classroom.

