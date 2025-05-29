Governor holds town hall about fire recovery in Las Vegas

Three years after the devastating Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, a community is still struggling to recover.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — This is what Las Vegas’ downtown looks like, three years after the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dozens of neighbors and business owners said it’s all too common to see business after business empty, and they’re tired of fighting.

“FEMA is not doing anything to compensate these people,” said one resident. “These people have not received one penny.”

“If there are agreements that are non-productive, I say governor follow the darn president and break the rules that aren’t working,” said another resident.

36 months later, the state’s largest wildfire is still causing frustration.

“We’ve done everything we can to advocate for ourselves,” Sarah Mathews said.

Sara Mathews said she is still feeling the pain of the recovery. She came to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s town hall meeting Wednesday.

“We never really had a chance for survival,” Mathews said.

She shared her story, one that’s all too common in Las Vegas.

“Not only my business, but every single business and family in town was impacted in huge ways,” Mathews said. “We’re basically seeing a huge economic decline in our community.

“I personally, just recently closed down a business when we were fully staffed, we had 35 employees.”

Mathews said she’s sat in on similar meetings before and state and local leaders have failed to deliver.

“In a way, it’s like this double-edged sword,” she said. “You always want to keep hope, but like as a business person, we’ve been fed false promises for three years, so we want to continue to keep hope, but we’re also pretty used to being disappointed at this point.”

The governor said local and county governments are responsible for distributing a lot of the recovery money from FEMA.

Lujan Grisham claimed that she saw them failing at that process about a year ago and wanted her office to take over. But the governor said those local and county leaders refused to hand over that control and that’s why folks are still in this frustrating cycle.

For people like Mathews, however, who have not received compensation, this remains frustrating.

“This has impacted our town in a way that people can’t even comprehend,” she said.

Mathews said she just wants help, so she doesn’t keep reliving this trauma.

“Like we were driving up and seeing people’s homes that I knew burned to the ground, and there’s a lot of trauma in our town,” she said.

The governor pointed out disaster relief in Ruidoso and Roswell has happened much faster.

The question remains, will the city and county governments start working with the state to finally deliver badly needed funds?