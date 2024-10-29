Governor requests federal major disaster declaration for Chaves County

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham officially requested a federal major disaster declaration from President Biden and the United States federal government on Monday in response to the recent devastating flooding in Roswell and Chaves County.

The heavy rain that began on October 18 caused extensive damage throughout the county to public and private property and claimed the lives of two people. With this federal assistance, the state will be able to provide Chaves County with the means to fully recover.

“The people of Chaves County need our support as they work to rebuild and recover,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a press release. “A federal disaster declaration will bring critical resources to the area, helping families and businesses get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

The governor’s office is currently coordinating with local officials and emergency management teams to deal with the damaged areas of Chaves County.