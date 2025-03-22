Governor says special session on crime will be called after Las Cruces shooting

Full statement from the Governor on the Las Cruces shooting:

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on Las Cruces mass shooting

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement regarding the mass shooting that occurred Friday night at Young Park in Las Cruces:

I am heartbroken and horrified by the mass shooting Friday night at Young Park in Las Cruces. Three people are dead and at least 15 others were wounded in this senseless act of violence. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and the entire Las Cruces community during this unimaginably difficult time.

The indiscriminate nature of this shooting is both shocking and unacceptable, but sadly not surprising. This violence tears at the fabric of our communities and leaves wounds that may never heal.

I am mobilizing state resources to support local law enforcement in their investigation. If you have any information, particularly video or images that could help identify those responsible, please come forward and contact the Las Cruces Police Department immediately.

The disturbing rise in violent crime in Las Cruces—which has increased by 46 percent compared to last year—demands immediate and sustained attention. This is not merely a statistic; these are our neighbors, our children, our future.

The devastating loss of Officer Jonah Hernandez in Las Cruces last year, and now this mass shooting, underscore the legislature’s years-long failure to address the crime crisis shattering lives and communities in our state. New Mexicans are heartbroken, and they should also be outraged that their legislature will adjourn today without having a passed a single bill to address juvenile crime or ban assault weapons. Their inaction is appalling and unacceptable.

The public should demand that the New Mexico Legislature—and all public officials in our state—acknowledge New Mexico’s crime crisis and prompt them to act immediately to protect our communities. The legislature should expect a special session to address our ongoing public safety crisis.

I remain committed to working across all levels of government and with community partners to implement comprehensive solutions that address the root causes of gun violence while providing our law enforcement with the resources they need to protect New Mexicans.