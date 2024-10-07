Green flag for Day 3 of 2024 Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No delays Monday morning – officials at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta gave the green flag right away for day three.

All events are on schedule with the National Anthem, flyover and balloon launch all ready to go at 7 a.m.

Saturday saw a pair of yellow flags to start festivities but eventually the green flag. Sunday saw a green flag in the morning but a yellow flag, then a cautious green flag, in the evening.

We will stream Monday’s launch here and on Facebook, X and YouTube.