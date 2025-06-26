Fire alarm prompts ground stop at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Thursday at the Albuquerque Sunport.

The FAA stated the culprit was a fire alarm going off at the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center. They stated they didn’t detect a fire and all air traffic controllers then returned to the center.

“Air traffic controllers returned to the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center after the FAA temporarily reduced staffing due to a fire alarm. No fire was detected but the FAA put a ground stop in place,” the FAA stated.

The Sunport confirmed the FAA lifted the stop at around 2 p.m. They encourage you to check with your airline for the latest flight information in case there are any delays from the stop.