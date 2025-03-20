We'll see gusty winds and high fire danger Thursday across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see gusty winds and high fire danger Thursday across New Mexico after a relatively chilly start to the day.

For the first day of spring, we were seeing temperatures in the teens and 20s with even cooler wind chills, like -2° in Grants.

As the day goes on, expect high fire danger across the central and northeast highlands. High temperatures will range from the 50s to the 60s.

