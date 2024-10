Rather than spend a bunch of money to get specific decor, why not do some projects to have fun with your kids and save some money?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rather than spend a bunch of money on décor, why not save some money and do some fun projects with your kids?

In this week’s DIY Friday with Danielle, you’ll see how to make Halloween mantle décor with odd-and-end items and painting.

Click here to see more DIY Friday with Danielle segments.