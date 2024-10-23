Haunted house offers scares for all ages in Albuquerque

The people at "Purgatory" haunted house say they're guaranteed to really scare you but you won't have to sign a waiver.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There’s a new name and a new vibe for a familiar haunted house attraction – but still the same scares this Halloween in Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Slaughter House haunted attraction is now the Purgatory Haunted House.

“When you purchase your tickets, you’re looking to sign a waiver but not for this particular house. It’s very geared towards attracting all ages. You can come in with your kids, your grandparents and you’ll have a good time out here,” said Daniel Casillas, of Purgatory Haunted House.

Now, even though it’s family-friendly, you can still get so scared that you lose your voice from screaming so much. The actors still can do all the usual scares too. That includes coming up from behind, tapping you on the shoulder suddenly and more.

Feel free to see the frights in the video above!

The Purgatory Haunted House is open Wednesday through Saturday, all the way through Nov. 2. The haunted house is at King Kong Customs, at 9999 Central Ave. N.E.

You can find the hours for each night and more info, including how to purchase tickets, at this link.