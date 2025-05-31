Health alert issued for Albuquerque area
A health alert has been issued for Bernalillo County and Albuquerque area for the afternoon. The alert started at 11 A.M. and is expected to last until 5 P.M. Smoke from wildfires and dust from thunderstorms in southern New Mexico are to blame for the foul air. Southerly winds are pushing the dust and smoke into the area. People with breathing issues are advised to limit their time outdoors. The air quality is expected to gradually improve throughout the afternoon. Photos is from Sara Roybal.