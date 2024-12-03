High clouds and fog lift to a nice Tuesday in New Mexico
The high clouds and fog will lift the curtain on a beautiful day in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High clouds and fog will lift and usher in nice conditions and mild temperatures for this time of year in New Mexico.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
