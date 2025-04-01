High winds will kick up the fire danger Tuesday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Expect high fire and dust storm danger Tuesday in New Mexico as winds will be high and humidity will be low.

A red flag warning and a high wind warning are in effect across much of the state. “Hazardous to dangerous travel conditions” are in the forecast with the potential for dust storms that could last for several hours in places like southeastern New Mexico, according to the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

As a result, power companies are mulling possible shutoffs but haven’t said for sure:

The shutoffs are done to mitigate the wildfire risk power lines pose.

