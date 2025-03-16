High winds rip across eastern New Mexico

Gusts above 70 mph caused damage in Clovis and fueled a wildfire near Wagon Mound Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High winds ripped the roof clean off the Highland Baptist Church in Clovis on Friday. The video has been floating around social media.

“I was in shock, honestly,” said Brandon Boydston, the senior pastor Highland Baptist.

That’s all Boydston could say when he saw what the winds were able to do.

The National Weather Service recorded gusts above 70 mph in parts of the state.

Boydston said it felt like a tornado.

“It was insane,” he said. “I’ve lived here basically all my life, and I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced anything like that.”

Debris was scattered everywhere around the church Saturday, as the pastor and members of the community started to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

That support, Boydston said, was needed during this time.

“It was honestly, really incredible to watch,” he said. “I heard from numerous churches, of course, offering their facilities to us, offering us a place to worship on Sunday.”

And across the state, firefighters were battling a brush fire that broke out near Wagon Mound.

Stephen Meyer said he got a front row view of the fire from the Amtrak train he was on nearby.

“The train already had to slow down,” he said. “I think it went down to like, 25 miles an hour because the wind was so significant.”

He said the fire spread over the tracks, stranding them for hours.

“We got just outside of Wagon Mound,” Meyer said. “We had just passed it, and the conductor came on and said that, you know, gave the whole safety is our utmost priority, and we’re going to have to stop the train because there is a fire ahead of us.”

Passengers were stuck on the train for about eight hours before making it to Albuquerque.

As for Meyer, he said, “Put me on a plane any day.”

Fire officials sent an update Saturday night that the fire is about 50 percent contained. They estimated it’s about 15,000 acres. Evacuation orders have been lifted.

Those wishing to contribute the rebuild of Highland Baptist Church can visit this website.