Hollywood actors seen in New Mexico as film productions restart after strikes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several A-list celebrities are in the Land of Enchantment right now for movie productions that are currently filming.

Filming is back in full swing as productions bounce back from the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Celebrities spotted include stars like Matthew McConaughey, who was seen in Ruidoso going for a drive. Onlookers quickly got a glimpse of him before getting shooed away so they could keep filming.

Other bystanders in Ruidoso appear to have found “The Lost Bus.” Production of the movie is underway through the rest of the week.

According to the Ruidoso Film Office, more than a thousand local extras were cast for the film. That includes the managers of the local theater Sierra Cinema, Selena and Mark.

Two hours west, filming wrapped up in Truth or Consequences for acclaimed director Ari Aster’s upcoming flick, “Eddington.” The cast includes Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal.

Pascal was seen at the local coffee shop Mile Marker 7, taking pictures with the people.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed over 300 New Mexicans, 230 crew members, 59 principal actors, and 105 background talent. The movie is expected to bring at least $52 million to New Mexico’s economy.