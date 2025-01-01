Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting at a West Side park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in a park on the West Side.

According to APD, officers responded around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday to Anderson Mesa Park, near Unser Boulevard and Dennis Chavez Boulevard. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

Details are limited. We’ll bring you updates as we learn them on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.