Hot, dry and windy week lies ahead for New Mexico

After a windy Sunday, gusts will calm down for a couple days before ramping up again as above-average temperatures continue.

Expect another somewhat windy day in some areas Sunday. Warm and dry conditions will help to create red flag warnings in the afternoon and evening until 8 p.m. Sunday. Gusts of 40 to 45 mph may occur.

Very warm, dry, and windy conditions will persist through Sunday with high fire danger over much of the region.

A backdoor cold front will enter eastern New Mexico Monday with cooler temperatures and higher humidity. A few gusty showers are possible Monday and Tuesday around the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico with little to no rainfall expected.

Winds will strengthen Wednesday through Friday with potential for more blowing dust and high fire danger.

A storm system might move into New Mexico with chances for rain showers, but more wind may continue.

