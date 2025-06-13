Hot weekend ahead but some storms possible Friday

We'll see some showers and storms Friday but it is going to get hot. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The heat is kicking up for the weekend in New Mexico but a few showers and storms are still sticking around Friday.

Those showers and storms will be mostly in eastern New Mexico but there is a chance of showers and storms in southwestern New Mexico where two wildfires are currently burning.

Meteorologist Amanda Goluszka shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

