How can you stay cool and save money in New Mexico this summer?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — How can you stay cool and save money in New Mexico this summer? PNM has some tips.
Here are some energy-saving “hacks”:
Flip your ceiling fan direction
- Set your ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise in summer
- This creates a feeling of wind chill, letting you raise your thermostat a few degrees while staying just as comfortable
Seal ducts in your home
- Sealing and insulating ducts can cut cooling costs by up to 30%
PNM Cooling Program
- PNM offers rebates for people looking to upgrade to “energy-efficient evaporative cooling”
PNM has some programs to help you save on your bills:
Budget Billing
- Billing evens out your monthly payments based on seasonal fluctuations, making budgeting easier
Time-of-Day plan
- Shift your energy use to off-peak hours to take advantage of lower rates
PNM Good Neighbor Fund
- Offers emergency assistance for low-income customers
- Find more ways to save at PNM.com/rebates
- Get bill assistance at PNM.com/help