ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — How can you stay cool and save money in New Mexico this summer? PNM has some tips.

Here are some energy-saving “hacks”:

Flip your ceiling fan direction

Set your ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise in summer This creates a feeling of wind chill, letting you raise your thermostat a few degrees while staying just as comfortable

in summer

Seal ducts in your home

Sealing and insulating ducts can cut cooling costs by up to 30%

PNM Cooling Program

PNM offers rebates for people looking to upgrade to “energy-efficient evaporative cooling”

PNM has some programs to help you save on your bills:

Budget Billing

Billing evens out your monthly payments based on seasonal fluctuations, making budgeting easier

Time-of-Day plan

Shift your energy use to off-peak hours to take advantage of lower rates

PNM Good Neighbor Fund