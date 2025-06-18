How is APS trying to beat classroom heat?

Summer break just began, but there is already concern about sending students and teachers back to overheated classrooms in a few weeks.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Summer break just began, but there is already concern about sending students and teachers back to overheated classrooms in a few weeks.

Every August, KOB 4 hears from Albuquerque families frustrated with broken A/C units and swamp coolers on Albuquerque Public Schools campuses.

It appears keeping up with the HVAC systems at APS schools is a never ending job. But district leaders are working toward replacing swamp coolers with refrigerated air units. Crews were installing those new units in more than a dozen portable classrooms at Bel-Air Elementary Tuesday morning.

“It’s not just picking up the unit and putting another unit on top,” said John Dufay, the district’s assistant deputy of Operations. “There’s so much more to doing this if you’re going to do it right. The investment is huge.”

Dufay said putting in new units requires updating electrical systems, and running new duct work, among other things — and it all adds up.

“Converting a small school that needs it will be anywhere between $3 million and $4 million. A high school will easily be $9 million to $10 million per school,” said Dufay.

It will also take several years. So what should kids and staff expect when they head back to class in August? Dufay said all A/C units are up and running and will be all summer.

“We’re not shutting things down because we’re trying to keep everything where it’s as cool as can be,” he said.

Dufay said right now there are 2,800 work orders open relating to heating and cooling systems in APS schools, although some of those are for preventative maintenance.

“Unfortunately, no matter how many times you check it, it’s mechanical. So we checked it everything’s running in July and June. Sometimes you turn it on, and it’s not working in August or whatever and those create more work orders,” he said.

Besides Bel Air Elementary, Dufay said Taft Middle School is also getting refrigerated air units this summer. They’ll upgrade the units at more schools as the money’s approved. There will be a bond on the ballot for voters this November. If passed, APS will get $40 million for new HVAC units for 20 schools.