I-25 reconstruction project moves forward in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A major construction project to allow traffic to flow better on I-25 through Los Lunas is taking a major step forward.

According to Erin Callahan, the deputy village administrator in Los Lunas, they have met all the requirements to allow the project to move forward. They already completed the design and the $154 million to do the project.

“So there’s no more planning to do, necessarily, just tying up odds and ends, getting ready to put together our bid package and to start to go out to bid,” Callahan said.

The village will start accepting bids and could choose one by late-December. If that happens, phase one of the project could start next March.

“Phase one will have one travel lane in each direction going from I-25 to Highway 47 will be a fully-functional project in three years when it’s constructed. But we are seeking funding right now for phase two, and that’ll add that additional travel lane in each direction,” Callahan said.

Callahan said studies show the new corridor could reduce congestion by as much as 42%. Phase one could take up to three years too.