ICE reports 48 arrests during weeklong operation in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported the arrests of 48 people during a weeklong “enhanced enforcement operation” in three New Mexico cities.

ICE officers worked with four other federal agencies to arrest 48 people in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Roswell in the week ending on March 8.

According to ICE, each person was either in the U.S. after receiving a deportation order or were charged or convicted of “serious crimes” while living in the U.S. illegally. ICE claims 20 of the people arrested or convicted of crimes such as homicide, sexual assault, battery, drug trafficking, burglary and DWI.

Authorities from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshal Service aided in the operation.