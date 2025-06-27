Iconic Hiland Theater to celebrate 75th birthday this weekend

By KOB

Iconic Hiland Theater to celebrate 75th birthday this weekend

The iconic Hiland Theater in Albuquerque's Nob Hill area is celebrating its 75th birthday in a big way this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The iconic Hiland Theater in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill area is celebrating its 75th birthday in a big way this weekend.

Saturday’s party will include an afternoon of arts, food and fun for the whole family – and it’s free! It’s all to celebrate The Hiland Theater, which has quite the history in New Mexico. They will have live music and performances, including from a mariachi band. They will also have hands-on activities and local food trucks.

The party is Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Dancers from NDI New Mexico’s Summer Institute and Hiland Xcel Company will perform “Enchanting New Mexico: What Makes Us Unique,” to honor the “vibrant spirit of New Mexico through dance, music and the voices of our young artists,” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Shane Montoya, the Hiland teaching artist at the National Dance Institute of New Mexico, stopped by with some young New Mexicans to preview that performance.