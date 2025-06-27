Iconic Hiland Theater to celebrate 75th birthday this weekend

The iconic Hiland Theater in Albuquerque's Nob Hill area is celebrating its 75th birthday in a big way this weekend.

Saturday’s party will include an afternoon of arts, food and fun for the whole family – and it’s free! It’s all to celebrate The Hiland Theater, which has quite the history in New Mexico. They will have live music and performances, including from a mariachi band. They will also have hands-on activities and local food trucks.

The party is Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Dancers from NDI New Mexico’s Summer Institute and Hiland Xcel Company will perform “Enchanting New Mexico: What Makes Us Unique,” to honor the “vibrant spirit of New Mexico through dance, music and the voices of our young artists,” from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Shane Montoya, the Hiland teaching artist at the National Dance Institute of New Mexico, stopped by with some young New Mexicans to preview that performance.