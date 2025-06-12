Inaugural New Mexico Tech Talks begin Thursday

New Mexico's tech industry is robust and growing and some key players are getting together to talk about taking the state to the next level.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s tech industry is robust – and growing – and some key players are getting together to talk about taking the state to the next level.

The first-ever New Mexico Tech Talks event kicks off Thursday morning. Organizers describe it as a “South-by-Southwest”-style event with two full days of presentations and workshops. They will focus on artificial intelligence, climate technology and overall business development, with the goal of getting all sorts of tech enthusiasts – college students, startup found, lawmakers, venture capitalists and the like – under one roof.

“We want to bring people together who are looking at it from multiple different angles and put them on panels together. And get the people who are interested, like the next generation or smart young people, with the people, who are building, in government and funders, all in one room and talking to each other in a way that’s really going to catalyze the next phase of the technology sector in New Mexico,” said Paul Zelizer, the cofounder of New Mexico Tech Talks.

The Tech Talks will be in Nob Hill. They scheduled events to take place at the New Mexico Startup Factory and M’tucci’s Bar Roma.

The tech talks are just part of the larger Atomic 66 Festival in Nob Hill this week. Organizers say it’s a big step forward for the Albuquerque neighborhood.

“As a board member for Nob Hill Main Street, I have seen – especially over the last two to three years, around the time that we opened this restaurant – a real explosion in interest in reincorporating Nob Hill and the business community,” said Howie Kaibel, of M’tucci’s Bar Roma. The New Mexico Tech Talks kick off Thursday at 9 a.m. While tickets are free, space is limited. You can claim tickets and see the full schedule on their website here.