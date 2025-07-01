Indoor pickleball courts open in Albuquerque metro

Dust off those paddles, lace up your sneakers and grab a few friends because more pickleball courts are opening in the metro Tuesday – and they are indoors.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dust off those paddles, lace up your sneakers and grab a few friends because more pickleball courts are opening in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday.

The metro’s first indoor pickleball facility will open to the public Tuesday. The 18 indoor courts at Defined Fitness in Rio Rancho will be an addition to over a hundred outdoor courts already in the metro.

“We have the cushion X system, which is really good for the body and the joints. It’s easier to play, longer longevity,” said Leigh Ann Blanchard, the co-owner of Defined Pickleball. “Some people have them, but we have 18. We’ve dedicated the whole facility to that product.”

Defined Pickleball has a café, pro shop and other amenities.

“We also have our clinics, our tournaments. We’re going to be offering lessons from our pros,” Blanchard said, “but it’s going to be a social event, so everyone will be able to make new friends, meet new players, make new groups to play.”

That sporty-social atmosphere is exactly what Calvin Shrader is bringing to Albuquerque’s East Side. Shrader is leading the conversion of an old furniture warehouse into a new indoor pickleball, golf simulator and batting cage facility. They’re calling it “Swing-N-Pickle.”

“Everything you’re gonna do in here has some sort of a swing, either a golf, a bat or a pickleball,” Shrader said.

There is still plenty of work to be done before they open in August. When it does open, he’s pitching it as a one-stop shop for families and anyone who wants to have fun.

“It’s gonna be addicting, because it’s gonna be so much to do. You know, we want them to stay and, of course, we’ll take competitors over here, but we’re definitely more for family,” Shrader said.

The Picklr, the world’s largest indoor pickleball chain, is also setting its sights on the metro.

“We’re very excited to bring a new franchise to Albuquerque and 12 indoor pickleball courts,” said Marty Garcia, the COO of Premiere Pickleball.

The Picklr is converting the old Conn’s furniture store, near Eubank and Interstate 40, into an indoor facility. It is geared toward more ambitious players.

“We will absolutely have a competitive environment. It is full professional style courts that will attract everyone from a social player to a very high level pro player,” Garcia said.

They expect to open the new location in November. Developers say they’re already looking at Albuquerque’s West Side, Santa Fe and Las Cruces.

“It is the fastest growing sports in America, and we believe that it will continue to grow,” Garcia said. “We want to be part of the growth of the pickleball community.”

Defined Pickleball is now open. They’re offering $25 day passes for anyone. Their grand opening is next week.