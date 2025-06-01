Isotopes bring the world of science to the ballpark

Science Night gave baseball fans the opportunity to interact with robots, dinosaurs and more while attending a game.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Isotopes Park Saturday night, people came in to see baseball, but they also walked away with a bit of a science lesson.

While the Isotopes went hit for hit with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, organizations like the New Mexico Museum for Natural History and Science and the global robotics nonprofit named First were busy exposing the Isotopes fans, young and old alike to the world of science.

“Science Night is an opportunity to engage with a different type of audience that maybe they just don’t have an opportunity to maybe display their wares in front of thousands of people,” said Isotopes general manager John Traub.

The Isotopes play 75 home games throughout the season, and many of those games have different themes to help engage the community. Game five of their series with the Space Cowboys was Science Night.

“It’s great for our fans to be able to see them as well,” Traub said. “It’s a really exciting time for everybody. And, you know, it’s just one of the promotions we do.”

Fans got up close and personal with the roaming T-Rex dinosaur or saw different fossils from the museum. Plus, they also got to learn the appeal of robotics by taking the robots’ joysticks and controlling them firsthand.

“Our goal in First is like a whole community, is just to get as many people involved in robotics and engineering and all the things that come along with it,” said Eldorado High School student Connor Vannote. “And this is a great opportunity for us to show what robotics can mean. It doesn’t have to mean like some humanoid. It could be something that just does a simple task or some complicated tasks.”

But it doesn’t end after the last pitch. Those interested in what they have learned from Science Night could decide to connect to programs on display and maybe join them.

“It’s always so much fun just to see like the people smile when they drive the robots,” Vannote said. “See how cool that is?”