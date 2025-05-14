Isotopes call their game in 6th inning due to poor air quality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The game between the Albuquerque Isotopes and Tacoma Rainiers was called off in the sixth inning Tuesday night due to poor air quality, a team spokesperson confirmed.

It was unknown if the issues with the air quality was due to the smoke from the earlier fire near Edith and Montano, dust in the air from the high winds, smoke from the Greer Fire in eastern Arizona, or a combination of one or more.

The final decision was made by the umpires, Isotopes general manager John Traub and the grounds crew. All tickets from the game can be refunded for a future ticket of equal or lesser value to any game except the July 4 and 5 contests.

Tacoma was leading 9-1 at the time the game was stopped and was granted the victory.