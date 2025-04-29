Isotopes say yes to their chef’s unique holiday menu

The Isotopes unveiled a new special menu! The catch? It's available for one day only as the team celebrates Cinco de Mayo with flavors inspired by Hispanic and New Mexican culture.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For one day only, the Isotopes will have a special menu. KOB 4 got an early preview ahead of the team’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“When I see certain things, I always think, ‘How can we make something different here at the ballpark?’ Ballpark is a different place. We always are coming up with different ideas,” said Isotopes executive chef Jim Griego.

For many, baseball is more than just a sport.

“What better place to eat some chalupa or some carne asada fried than sitting at a baseball game with a beer and having a good time?” Griego said.

For Griego, his goal is to make the experience that much more enjoyable for fans.

“What really comes into this is just me trying to get a flavor profile,” he said.

Sunday, the Isotopes are celebrating Cinco de Mayo early, and Chef Griego came up with a specialized menu for the festivities.

“It’s a burrito and an enchilada. So, I call it a burrito, burrito-chada,” Griego said.

The burrito-enchilada hybrid features the best of both dishes: enchilada sauce and, of course, red chile sauce.

“We like to make sure that people use our napkins up,” Griego said. “So, we have a lot of messy food here at Isotopes. We really enjoy it. It is a churro donut, and it’s deep fried.”

It’s also topped off with ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

“My favorite is the carne asada fries … I want to say it’s the true meat and potatoes of the world,” Griego said.

The New Mexican native explained that he’s been trying to bring carne asada fries to Isotopes Park for a while now. And, for one day only, Isotopes fans will be able to enjoy the dish.

“Last but not least, I have a chalupa here,” Griego said.

And this last dish is the largest one. Spicy ground beef, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese surrounded by fry bread.

As you enjoy the new food, you might want to use napkins as a bib to keep this year’s new Mariachis jersey rollout clean and crisp.

“We’ve kind of done a Mariachis jersey giveaway each year, and kind of based a design on somehow, some aspect within the mariachis culture or Albuquerque Hispanic culture as well,” said Isotopes public relations manager Forest Stulting.

This year, the Cinco de Mayo jersey is inspired by papel picado, the traditional Mexican decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs in paper. The first 3,000 fans 16-and-older will get it for free.

