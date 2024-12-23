Jemez Pueblo secures rights to parts of Valles Caldera

The pueblo was successful in arguing they had original property rights.

JEMEZ PUEBLO, N.M. — The Valles Caldera is a hidden gem in northern New Mexico, as it’s home to vast grasslands, the remnant of a massive volcanic explosion and one of the most notable elk herds in our state.

Now, a legal battle over the pristine preserve has come to an end. After years of fighting for access, Jemez Pueblo will be allowed to occupy and use parts of the Valles Caldera to uphold their traditions.

“In Banco Bonito and other places, like the Valles Caldera, our people lived for centuries [so] securing our original lands is crucial to the survival of our pueblo and our traditions and culture,” said Peter Madalena, the governor of the Jemez Pueblo.

In 2012, the Jemez Pueblo asserted its claim to all of the Valles Caldera preserve, which covers nearly 140 square miles. Then, in a settlement reached earlier this year after a court ruling, the federal government now recognizes the pueblo’s right to occupy Banco Bonito – a 5 square-mile area of the preserve.

“That agreement will ensure the pueblo can return to Banco Bonito to practice the songs, dances and other uses that have coexisted with this place long before it was ever called the United States,” said U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who signed the agreement.

Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the country’s first Native American cabinet secretary. She says it’s important for Indigenous Americans to continue their role as the original stewards of these lands.

“Since humans first walked this place, we have put the earth first, living in tune with nature to ensure we leave behind a healthy future for our children and grandchildren,” Haaland said.

Beyond the ceremonies, a precedent. Attorneys for the pueblo said this is the first time a tribe successfully argued through the U.S. judicial system that it has original property rights to the land.

“This settlement really marks an opportunity for a new chapter in partnership in collaboration, and I see this as really the beginning of deepening the relationship between the pueblo and National Park Service,” said. Jorge Silva Bañuelos, the superintendent of Valles Caldera.