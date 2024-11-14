Man sentenced for DWI crash that left 10-year-old girl dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to stealing a state government vehicle and crashing it, killing a 10-year-old girl last year.

Bearden stole the vehicle from Expo New Mexico. A short time after that, he blew through a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, all while high on meth.

10-year-old Penny Pizarro and her father, David, were in the other vehicle. Penny died three weeks after the crash. Her father sustained a traumatic brain injury.

Bearden took a plea deal in August and faced up to 27 years in prison at sentencing Thursday. Ultimately, Judge Jennifer Wernersbach sentenced him to 22 years in prison and five years’ probation.

“I hope that for you it’s a productive time. I think you’re in a good position to make it a productive time. And I think it’s true it would help honor the legacy of Penny as well as help you move forward in this life and rejoin us in the community as a safe person,” Judge Wernersbach said.

Bearden pleaded guilty to charges of DWI vehicular homicide, DWI great bodily harm by vehicle, knowingly leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily harm or death, and stealing a vehicle.

