Judge sentences man who killed an Alamogordo police officer 

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – A judge handed down a life sentence to the man who shot and killed an Alamogordo police officer last year.

A judge sentenced Dominic De La O to life in prison without parole for the murder of officer Anthony Ferguson during a July 2023 traffic stop. De La O will serve his sentences consecutive to two previous cases he is already serving sentences for.

The sentencing happened Tuesday, just four days after a jury found De La O guilty of first-degree murder. During sentencing, Ferguson’s family and colleagues gave statements. The court also played a jail call where De La O allegedly boasted about the shooting.

The judge tacked on the six-and-a-half years for convictions of multiple related charges, including tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and criminal trespassing.

