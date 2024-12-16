Judge sentences man who pleaded guilty to charge for deadly dog attack

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — A judge sentenced a Tucumcari man who pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of being the owner of five dogs that attacked and killed someone two years ago.

In early-2022, first responders found 64-year-old Stanley Hartt dead in the road at Gamble and 11th in Tucumcari. Authorities investigated and found five dogs attacked Hartt, killing him. According to police, Kristopher Morris owned all of the dogs.

Morris faced a third-degree felony charge of prohibited acts (dangerous dog). He pleaded guilty to that charge in August and was sentenced Dec. 3 to six years behind bars by Judge Abigail Aragon. With time served, Morris will be behind bars for five years, seven months and 21 days.

Court documents show Morris pleaded guilty to child abuse, not resulting in great bodily harm or death, for an alleged offense in April. Morris received a three-year sentence and an order to pay a $5,000 fine – but Judge Aragon ruled to suspend the sentence, meaning he will pay the fine for the abuse charge and serve roughly six years behind bars for the deadly dog attack.

