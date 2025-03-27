Judge to sentence 2 repeat offenders for 2021 deadly robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge is expected to sentence two people for their roles in a robbery that led to the death of a friend.

Samantha Shull and Jeffrey Contreras faced first-degree murder charges for setting up Mario Delgado Jr., to rob him at his trailer in southeast Albuquerque in 2021.

Authorities arrested Shull two years later in Roswell. They said she hit one of the law enforcement vehicles. The pursuit ended when her vehicle hit another vehicle and stalled. They took her into custody.

Shull avoided the murder charge and pleaded guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. She faces an enhanced sentence as a “habitual offender,” as the plea deal describes.

Contreras was already arrested and is also facing charges in other homicide cases. In this case, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and six other charges.

A judge will sentence Shull and Contreras on Thursday afternoon. Shull faces 10-15 years for her charges, according to the plea deal.

