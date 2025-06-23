Judge to sentence man for deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge will sentence a man Monday for a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in March 2024 in Albuquerque.

Isaiah Siddell turned himself into Albuquerque police after the shooting happened March 4, 2024. The 30-year-old then pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jacob Rivera near Central and Louisiana.

Siddell is the second suspect in the case, along with 25-year-old Gabriel Valenzuela-Greene, Jr.

APD said someone shot Rivera nine times near 112 Indiana Street SE, near Central and Louisiana. Another woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She later told detectives she smoked fentanyl in an alleyway with Rivera when the shooting happened.

According to APD, they connected the gun in that shooting to an incident at the Adam Food Market where Siddell allegedly shot a dog in the face.

