Judge upholds conviction of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

SANTA FE, N.M. — A judge ruled the convicted armorer in the “Rust” movie set shooting won’t get her charges retried or dismissed, nor will she get out of jail.

The First Judicial District Court, issued Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s ruling Monday. Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed asked Marlowe Sommer to consider giving her a new trial, arguing the prosecution suppressed evidence.

Marlowe Sommer dismissed a case against actor Alec Baldwin after his lawyers argued the same thing. Their argument was centered on bullets provided to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office during Gutierrez-Reed’s trial. They came from a witness whom Gutierrez-Reed’s defense initially planned to call at trial, but never did.

Marlowe Sommer heard a separate round of arguments on a motion to release Gutierrez-Reed from jail. She denied that motion.

With those motions denied, Gutierrez-Reed will have to serve her 18-month sentence.

