Jurors find teen guilty of killing Walmart employee in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. — Jurors in Hobbs found a man guilty of two charges he faced for shooting and killing a Walmart employee back in May 2023.

Investigators said Jordan Ruiz was leaving the store for his lunch break when Rey Ochoa-Ruiz shot and killed him. Ochoa-Ruiz was under 18 years old at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors charged him and two other suspects in the case.

The jury reportedly found Ochoa-Ruiz guilty of second-degree murder and attempt to commit armed robbery.

The court will hold a hearing at a later date to determine if a judge will sentence Ochoa-Ruiz as an adult or as a juvenile.

