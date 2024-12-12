Jury finds Jeannine Jaramillo guilty of all charges for deadly wrong-way crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury found a woman guilty of all charges she faced for faking a kidnapping and killing two people in a wrong-way crash on I-25.

Jurors found guilty Jeannine Jaramillo of two counts of first-degree felony murder and other charges for the crash that claimed the lives of Santa Fe police officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato in March 2022.

Jaramillo was also convicted of one count each of:

Great bodily injury by vehicle

Aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer

Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle (second offense)

Making a false report of a violation of the criminal code

Reckless driving

The conviction came after closing arguments Thursday.

In their closing argument, prosecutors said Jaramillo admitted to leading police on the chase “because it was fun.”

“She committed these crimes, knowingly, willingly, and with a depraved mind, and we ask that you find her guilty of all charges,”

Jaramillo’s attorneys declined to give an opening statement and didn’t call any witnesses. In closing arguments, her attorney said the state didn’t prove she had the required state of mind to warrant a first-degree murder conviction.

“At best, the state has shown evidence that the reckless driving caused the deaths of Duran and Lovato. But there’s no evidence that she had an evil mind, a perverted mind, a corrupt mind. There’s no evidence that she knew that her driving was going to result in the deaths of those two men,” the attorney said.

