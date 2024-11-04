Jury selection to begin for suspect accused of killing Alamogordo police officer

Dominic De La O is accused of shooting and killing Officer Anthony Ferguson during a traffic stop last year.

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — The man accused of killing an Alamogordo police officer last year is scheduled to go on trial with jury selection starting Monday.

Dominic De La O is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for allegedly shooting and killing Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson during a traffic stop. At the time of the shooting, investigators said De La O faced charges in two other criminal cases.

In January 2022, De La O was driving drunk and fled from law enforcement. He was arrested and released on bond with conditions. But, he violated those conditions with the case pending.

De La O picked up a new case in January 2023. Officers were trying to serve a warrant on him when a foot chase led to a shooting.

Documents say De La O pulled a gun on Alamogordo police officers. He was shot.

After that, his conditions were revoked for a short period of time. In June, after his attorney told a judge the detention center wasn’t providing him with appropriate medical attention.

Twelfth Judicial District Judge Angie Schneider agreed to “give him one more chance.”

He was released just a month before he allegedly shot and killed Alamogordo officer Anthony Ferguson.

De La O also faces federal firearms charges in this case with a trial scheduled for next year.

Recently, a federal judge sentenced 31-year-old Jonah Apodaca for supplying a sawed-off shotgun that authorities say De La O used to kill Ferguson.

