Kid Fire sparks overnight in bosque near Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A fire sparked overnight and has burned 15 acres in the Rio Grande bosque near Los Lunas.

The Kid Fire is about a tenth of a mile south of the Los Lunas Bridge on the west side of the river. It is 10% contained and “holding” at 15 acres.

Fire crews from Valencia County and Los Lunas are working with New Mexico State Forestry and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District to contain fire. According to the Valencia County Fire Department, the fire isn’t the threatening any structures. They haven’t ordered any evacuations.

Valencia County Fire determined the fire is human-caused but they are still investigating.