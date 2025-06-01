Kirtland Air Fiesta returns after 6-year hiatus

Kirtland Air Force Base brings community together to watch aircraft new and old, on the ground and in the air.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force Base hosted its first airshow in six years this weekend. It was an opportunity for the general public to go inside the aircraft and understand what they do, why and how they do it.

Dozens of pilots took to the sky for the 2025 Air Fiesta.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights commenced the start of the air show Saturday morning as thousands of people waited on the ground for the fun to begin.

It wasn’t just what was in the sky but the static displays that let people get up close and personal with the people who serve.

“Aside from the hot sun, I think it’s been just great,” attendee Nubia Lozano said. “Talking to a lot of the pilots and the service members, get information on the aircraft, and being able to get in touch with other people in the community and seeing all the goes on to make this happen.”

And pilots agreed that is the best part of the job.

“Most of the time it’s just our crew together and we fly to bases around the world, and so this is probably the best part of the job,” said Grayson Reevers, an instructor pilot for a C-5. “Being able to show it off and see the excitement on people’s faces when they come see the plane in person and wowed by how enormous it is.”

Reeves, an Albuquerque native, said he’s been a pilot for the past four-and-a-half years. He said one thing that sets apart the C-5 is its size.

“This is the biggest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory,” Reeves said. “We can actually hold twice as much cargo. As the CC17 we have 36 pilot positions. What’s unique is that we can carry outsize cargo like helicopters, boats, and stuff just because we can open up the forward complex here and drive stuff on (board).”

Those in attendance say it’s a sight to see. Michael Oddo, who was attending the event with his children, said he was impressed.

“I’ve been to a lot of air shows in my past,” Oddo said. “(This is) one of her first ones and this is his definitely first one, and I wanted to make sure they could share the same excitement.”

Organizers said they hope it won’t take as long to bring back the event. They are hoping they can hold it every two to three years.