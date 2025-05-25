Kirtland airman reported missing at Elephant Butte Lake

An airman from Kirtland Air Force Base has gone missing following an unspecified incident at Elephant Butte Lake State Park Saturday night.

The airman is part of the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron, per a release by base officials. He has not been named.

Park rangers, the Elephant Butte Fire Department, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, and New Mexico State Police all responded and launched search operations. No additional information is available at this time.