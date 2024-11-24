KKOB holds Turkey Drop at Balloon Fiesta Park

They often say life imitates art and that couldn't be truer for people at KKOB who decided to have a little bit of fun ahead of Thanksgiving.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They often say life imitates art, and that couldn’t be truer for people at KKOB who decided to have a little bit of fun ahead of Thanksgiving.

“We were talking about just the election and the politics and everything, and we were like, ‘What can we do when the election is over that’s fun, and everybody just have a good time?’ And we came up with this. Our program director Darren White was like, ‘Have you guys seen the WKRP episode?’ And that’s how this thing happened,” said Jeff Berry, the vice president and market manager of Cumulus Albuquerque.

They’re talking about the TV show WKRP in Cincinnati, a TV Show which aired in the 1970s about a local radio station. During one of the episodes, they dropped live turkeys out of a helicopter.

On Saturday, KKOB’s General Manager Jeff Berry opted to toss 100 rubber turkeys from their hot air balloon at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“We have entered people this past week, 100 people get a numbered turkey. I am dumping them out, I am playing the role of Arthur Carlson of WKRP. The turkey that hits closest to the KKOB banner wins a prize pack,” said Berry.

Joanne O’Keefe ended up winning. She left with a $1,000 gift certificate from La-Z-Boy, a 65-inch big-screen TV, and a $250 gift certificate from Sprouts.

“I enjoy listening to KKOB in the mornings, and they had this contest coming up, and I had a little luck in the past winning concert tickets, so I thought, ‘Why not’ and I was the lucky one,” she said.