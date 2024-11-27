Lapel photos show police shooting person accused of threats with box cutter

Santa Fe police shot and killed a person accused of using a box cutter to threaten others, including officers. Police are now releasing photos of what officers are seeing.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Newly-released photos show what police saw when they shot and killed a person accused of threatening others with a box cutter.

The shooting happened Sept. 18 around 6 a.m., as Santa Fe police responded to a residence in the 100 block of La Placita Circle where a person was reportedly threatening to kill someone with a box cutter. They identified the person as 33-year-old Stephanie Grace Coon, also known as Gracen.

When officers arrived at the residence, Coon allegedly approached them and didn’t put the box cutter down despite officers ordering them to. At some point, at least one officer fired their weapon and struck Coon, according to the New Mexico State Police.

Officers gave aid until the ambulance arrived and took Coon to the hospital. Coon later died.

