Lapel video shows arrest of APD officer accused of DWI and speeding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s new video of the night an Albuquerque police officer was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in his own patrol car.

24-year-old Jordan Hernandez is part of APD’s Foothills Area Command, and is on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.

The arrest happened two and a half weeks ago on I-25 near Broadway. State Police lapel video shows an officer pulled over Hernandez in his patrol vehicle. He says he clocked Hernandez going more than 110 mph and swerving.

The State Police officer tells Hernandez he smells alcohol on his breath, but he denies drinking that night.

Hernandez performed a series of sobriety tests before ultimately getting arrested, and refusing to go ahead with a breathalyzer.

Hernandez is facing aggravated DWI charges, and was released from jail. His next court date hasn’t been set.