LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A suspect in a mass shooting that left three people dead and 15 others wounded last week in Las Cruces will stay behind bars.

Attorneys for Tomas Rivas waived a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. He faces three first-degree murder charges.

A hearing is scheduled for April 7 to determine if there is enough evidence to bring Rivas to trial.

Rivas is one four suspects facing charges.

MORE: