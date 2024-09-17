Las Cruces police arrest 2 for alleged shooting threats to schools

Police arrested two students accused of targeting local schools with shooting threats on social media.

Las Cruces police on Friday arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of making online threats to carry out a shooting at Camino Real Middle School. Three days later, they arrested a 15-year-old girl accused of making a similar threat toward Centennial High School.

Both students are charged with making unlawful threats toward a school. Police will not identify the suspects any further since they are under 18 years old.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, they and the Las Cruces Public Schools district learned about threats made on social media. In addition to police investigating the matter, school officials conducted investigations at the two schools to ensure student, staff and community safety.

“Although students and staff were not under an immediate threat, the incident falls into a pattern of threats spread on social media that caused school security to be tightening last week. LCPD will continue to collaborate with public school officials to monitor schools and ensure the safety and security of students, faculty and staff,” LCPD stated.

LCPD is still investigating these threats.

If you see or receive a threatening post, police ask you not to forward it to other people or repost it. They say doing that may cause unnecessary fear and widespread panic. Instead, police say you should screenshot any threatening posts and report it to law enforcement.