New Mexico Wildfires: Trout Fire grows to 38,682 acres near Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. — The Trout Fire is continuing to grow significantly, causing road closures and evacuations near Silver City in southwestern New Mexico.

The Trout Fire is one of many wildfires burning in New Mexico. The Buck Fire is burning in the same Gila National Forest as the Trout Fire while two fires sparked in the Rio Grande bosque in the Albuquerque metro and a fire sparked near Cloudcroft.

Here is the latest.

Trout Fire

The Trout Fire has burned an estimated 38,682 acres with no containment in the Gila National Forest near Silver City, according to an update Wednesday. That is up from 24,706 acres Tuesday and around 18,000 acres Monday. Evacuations are now in place for residents in the Cherry Creek Ranch area. In all, the fire has forced more than 200 people to leave their homes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency declaration as the fire continued to spread. Currently, there are 875 people working the fire from the ground and air.

According to the Wednesday update, crews set up lines and held them in the northern and western parts of the fire. Higher winds kept them from flying in the southeastern area but they are planning to work ahead to catch the fire and prevent spread in that direction. In the southwestern proximity of the fire, closest to Silver City, crews are working to ensure the fire follows a path that will allow them to root it out before it poses a threat to the residents in and around the city.

Gila National Forest has the latest evacuation info here and the latest details on their social media page.

“Obviously anybody can walk outside they see it’s very hot, very dry. We are not getting much humidity recovery overnight. Normally, humidity goes up night, fire lays down. We are having significant fire activity even at night,” said Stefan La-Sky, with Southwest Incident Management Team 4.

A shelter is open at the Grant County Convention Center in Silver City. The American Red Cross is there, providing water, food and anything else evacuees may need.

Agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, provided updates during a community meeting Monday evening at the Grant County Conference Center.

Buck Fire

The Buck Fire is burning in the Gila National Forest, southeast of Aragon. It was reported June 11 as a 550-acre, lightning-caused fire.

As of the last update Tuesday, it grew to 57,736 acres from 35,000 acres Monday and is threatening homes. Crews and two tankers are fighting it. It is now 25% contained.

Rio Grande bosque fires

Not long after Albuquerque and Bernalillo County fire crews contained a fire Tuesday evening in the bosque near Montaño Road in Albuquerque, Los Lunas and Valencia County fire crews began the firefight in the bosque near Los Lunas Bridge in the southern part of the metro.

Seven Springs Fire near Cloudcroft

In an update given Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Mescalero Apache Tribe reported the Seven Springs Fire has spread to 350 acres. Evacuations are still in place.

Responding to the fire are 11 Type Six Engines, a Type One Dozer, a Type Three Engine, three Water Tenders, two Type One Crews, a Type Two IA Crew and a Short Module from Mescalero.

The tribe posted social media video of what the fire looked like Wednesday morning.